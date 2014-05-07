* EU regulator: Still much to be done in post-crisis reforms
* Says guidance on "frontloading" due within days
By Huw Jones
LONDON, May 7 The biggest shake-up in the
European Union securities market is only half way complete with
a heavy load of new rules yet to come, a top EU regulator said
on Wednesday.
The 2007-09 financial crisis, which forced governments to
shore up banks, unleashed a wave of new market and banking rules
which are only now being rolled out to make the financial system
safer and shield taxpayers in future crises.
Steven Maijoor, chairman of the European Securities and
Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU watchdog which writes rules to
apply EU reforms, said the focus was shifting to implementation
and supervision, which were just as important as basic
lawmaking.
"It's the biggest overhaul of financial markets in history,"
Maijoor told a conference held by AFME, a European banking
industry association.
But the complexity is such that ESMA will have to issue
urgent guidance for markets in derivatives such as credit
default swaps, interest rate swaps and commodity swaps.
Maijoor said ESMA would say in coming days how banks should
deal with "frontloading", or a requirement for swaps already in
circulation to be cleared if that class of product is later
deemed to require mandatory clearing.
Banks are unsure over how to price swaps as uncleared swaps
face higher margining charges than swaps passed through a
clearing house, a third party backed by a default fund to ensure
the trade is completed even if one side of the deal goes bust.
Uncleared swaps are seen as riskier by regulators.
"The solution will respect the EU law as there is a
requirement for frontloading, but at the same time it will give
certainty to stakeholders," Maijoor told Reuters on the
sidelines of the conference.
Banks are hoping ESMA will rule that only swaps that have a
long time to expiry should be affected, meaning that most if not
all outstanding contracts could escape the rule.
ESMA is set to say around the end of this year which swaps
must be cleared, a process that involves consultation with the
industry and the European Parliament lasting 6-9 months.
If a cleared swaps contract becomes less frequently traded,
ESMA would be able to scrap mandatory clearing but this process
would also take 6-9 months under the EU law.
Maijoor hopes to find a faster way to make such a
determination.
"In some cases we might need to react more quickly and a
technical standard is not the instrument which allows such a
quick intervention," Maijoor told the conference.
He hoped that ESMA would have authorised all clearing houses
by the end of this year, as required under the new EU
derivatives law.
