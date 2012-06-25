By Huw Jones
| LONDON, June 25
LONDON, June 25 The European Union's securities
watchdog published draft rules on Monday to meet a December
global deadline for making the derivatives market safer and more
transparent.
The draft rules, open to public consultation ahead of
finalisation in September, will help determine the future
economics and shape of a sector which was opaque with contracts
mainly traded among banks.
The $640 trillion over-the-counter (OTC), or off-exchange,
derivatives market lay at the heart of the 2007-09 financial
crisis, contributing to the collapse of U.S. bank Lehman
Brothers and a taxpayer bailout of U.S. insurer AIG.
"OTC derivatives impact both financial markets and the real
economy but have not been subject to regulatory requirements,"
said Steven Maijoor, chairman of the European Securities and
Markets Authority (ESMA).
ESMA's draft technical standards provide banks in the
27-country EU with the long-awaited detail of how to implement a
framework law the bloc has already passed.
The rules define which contracts must be cleared, a
procedure backed by a default fund so a transaction is completed
even if one side of the deal goes bust, and how clearing houses
must be operated so that increased risk from handling greater
volumes in future will be contained.
ESMA said in its draft rules that no clearing house will be
forced to clear contracts it is not able to manage.
THRESHOLDS
Companies which use derivatives to "hedge" or insure against
adverse moves in interest rates or raw material prices have
worried this could be costlier in future.
ESMA said it has widened the type of contracts that can be
included under commercial hedging and thus be exempt from
clearing. It will include proxy hedging whereby the contract is
linked to an asset that is closely correlated to the risk being
insured. It rejected the inclusion of stock option plans.
The watchdog will introduce "thresholds" for five
derivatives classes, below which clearing won't apply.
The threshold for credit and equity derivatives will be 1
billion euros in notional value, and 3 billion euros for
derivatives linked to interest rates, foreign exchange and
commodities.
Leaders of the world's top 20 economies (G20) have agreed
derivatives reforms must be in place by December.
The derivatives industry, which gathers in London this week,
is also waiting for global regulators to come up with the final
missing pieces that will reshape the sector: a global minimum
margin for uncleared trades and capital charge on all cleared
trades.
The global Basel Committee on Banking Supervision is
expected to come forward with draft proposals soon.
Although the G20 has agreement on the broad thrust of
derivatives reforms, regulators on both sides of the Atlantic
are eyeing one another for attempts to reach into each other's
jurisdictions.
Markets in Asia are in turn looking at how the United States
and EU are implementing the G20 derivatives reforms before
complying themselves.