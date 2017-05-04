LONDON May 4 British finance minister Philip
Hammond warned on Thursday of potential risks if the European
Union moves the clearing of euro-denominated securities like
derivatives and bonds to within the euro zone after Brexit.
"We approach the Brexit negotiations with a spirit of
goodwill and we will consider any EU proposal before we leave on
its merits," Hammond said. "But we should be careful of any
proposals which might disrupt growth, raise the cost of
investment in Europe and the UK or weaken financial stability."
The London Stock Exchange's LCH clearing house
clears most euro-denominated trades, but this activity will be
outside the bloc's legal framework after Brexit.
Earlier on Thursday, European Commission Vice President
Valdis Dombrovskis announced the launch of an assessment of new
options for the industry - closer supervision of clearing houses
outside the EU, and requiring those who clear large amounts of
euro-denominated securities to be located inside the bloc.
Dombrovskis said the Commission was not jumping to
conclusions about the best way forward.
