LONDON May 29 The European Union may need to be
less rigid in its approach to dealing with financial rules from
outside the bloc to avoid disputes with other countries, the
EU's top markets regulator said on Friday.
The EU's executive European Commission and U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have been at loggerheads for
months over whether to recognise each others' rules for making
markets for financial derivatives safer in the wake of the
2007-2009 financial crisis.
Europe and the United States have developed their own rules
for derivatives and if these are deemed "equivalent" then
European banks can continue using U.S. clearing houses to
support their derivatives trading without incurring punitive
capital charges.
The bulk of the world's $630 trillion derivatives market is
traded in London and New York.
But the Commission has repeatedly delayed a decision on
whether U.S. rules are "equivalent" or as strict as EU rules.
"We fully support the concept of relying, as regulators, on
each other's supervision. That is very important in a global
market," Steven Maijoor, chairman of European Securities and
Markets Authority (ESMA) said.
But he questioned if a "yes or no" approach to whether the
U.S. rules were as good as those in the EU was the best way
forward.
Maijoor told a hearing in Brussels: "For example, should you
have or consider a more granular assessment for these
equivalence decisions? To what extent can we effectively assess
the supervision executed by foreign regulators?"
Maijoor said part of the solution would be to have more
detailed rules agreed at the global level in future to avoid
differences emerging on the ground later on.
Earlier this month, the European Commission clashed with
CFTC chairman Timothy Massad in Brussels. He told EU lawmakers
that the U.S. rules provided better overall
protection.
Thomas Book, chief executive of Eurex Clearing, part of
Germany's Deutsche Boerse, said he still supported EU
rules even though it meant that margin payments (to support
trades) would be 40 percent higher in Europe than in the United
States. The difference will not benefit the European economy,
Book said.
Since his visit to Brussels, Massad has repeated his
assertion that the U.S. rules are superior. The Commission is
looking to push back its decision deadline on the U.S. rules by
six months to December.
Several speakers at the hearing, including Book, Maijoor and
Graham Young, head of clearing house policy at the Bank of
England, said it was too early to make wholesale changes to EU
derivatives rules, parts of which have yet to be fully rolled
out.
