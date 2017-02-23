LONDON Feb 23 Regulators across the European
Union can use some discretion in how they will enforce a new
derivatives market rule from March 1 as long as firms show they
are making an effort to comply, the bloc's securities watchdog
said on Thursday.
From March 1, users of swaps or privately traded derivatives
contracts to hedge against interest rate or currency risks, must
post a "variation margin" or collateral to cover day-to-day
moves in market prices and ensure there is enough cash to cover
losses.
The industry, however, has warned that many market users
won't be ready in time, given the amount of paperwork needed.
The EU's European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA)
said it has been made aware of the "operational challenges" in
meeting the March 1 deadline.
Regulators could take into account the size of exposures in
swaps contracts and default risk when going about their
day-to-day enforcement work, ESMA said in a statement on
Thursday.
"This approach does not entail a general forbearance, but a
case-by-case assessment from the competent authorities on the
degree of compliance and progress," it added.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)