By Huw Jones
LONDON, March 31 The European Union's markets
watchdog has fined the U.S. DTCC Derivatives Repository Ltd
(DDRL) 64,000 euros ($72,620) for failing to give regulators
speedy access to data on trades as required under the bloc's
laws.
The fine is modest for a company the size of DTCC but will
be embarrassing for one of the world's most important market
infrastructure organisations which handles trillions of dollars
of securities transactions each day.
During the 2007-09 financial crisis regulators were unable
to see who was on both sides of a derivatives trade in order to
assess risks of default.
In a core response to the crisis, new laws require all
trades to be reported to a repository that gives regulators
access to all data in the $550 trillion derivatives market.
The EU's European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA)
said in a statement on Thursday the fine was due to DTCC
"negligently failing to put in place systems capable of
providing regulators with direct and immediate access to
derivatives trading data".
DTCC said in a statement that it continues to work closely
with ESMA and regulators around the world to ensure timely
submission of trade data, but could not comment further on
matters addressed in 2014.
Six repositories have been authorised in the EU by ESMA, the
sector's regulator, and DTCC is the largest. It is the first
time that ESMA has taken enforcement action against a
repository.
DTCC failed to provide direct and immediate access to data
for nine months from March 2014, when delays to access increased
from two days to 62 days after trade reports were filed,
affecting 2.6 billion reports, ESMA said.
Under its authorisation terms with ESMA, the repository had
agreed it would give access on the first working day after the
trade was reported.
DTCC had failed to put in place adequate data processing
systems, failed to tell ESMA quickly that delays were occurring,
and it took three months to establish effective remedial action
even while delays were worsening, ESMA said.
"DDRL's failures caused delays to regulators accessing data,
revealed systemic weaknesses in its organisation particularly
its procedures, management systems or internal controls and
negatively impacted the quality of the data it maintained," the
watchdog said.
($1 = 0.8813 euros)
