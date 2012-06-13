BRUSSELS, June 13 EU antitrust regulators are
investigating whether Deutsche Bahn and several
subsidiaries have discriminated against its rivals through the
pricing of electric power on its rail network in Germany.
The European Commission said in a statement on Wednesday it
opened the probe following complaints, but did not identify the
complainants.
"The Commission will investigate in particular whether
discounts on the price of traction current applied by DB Energie
GmbH to railway undertakings active in Germany lead to higher
prices for competitors of Deutsche Bahn and place them at a
competitive disadvantage on the rail freight and passenger
markets," the EU watchdog said.
DB Energie is a subsidiary of Deutsche Bahn, Europe's
biggest rail operator, and the sole supplier in Germany of
traction current, which is the electricity used on the rail
network to power electric locomotives and trains.
Companies found to be in breach of EU rules can be fined up
to 10 percent of their turnover.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)