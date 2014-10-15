* Deutsche Telekom caught a second time for "margin squeeze"
* Orange in Poland and Spain's Telefonica guilty in the past
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Oct 15 Deutsche Telekom was
fined 69.9 million euros ($88.4 million) by EU antitrust
regulators on Wednesday because its Slovak unit squeezed out
rivals in Slovakia's broadband market over a five-year period
starting from 2005.
The penalty underlines the European Commission's fight
against dominant companies which charge competitors excessive
wholesale rates, making it impossible for them to generate a
profit from their retail services. Such a tactic is called a
margin squeeze.
In addition to a 38.8 million euro joint fine with Slovak
Telekom, German telecoms provider Deutsche Telekom was hit with
a 31.1 million penalty as this was its second margin squeeze
offence.
Deutsche Telekom holds a 51-percent stake in Slovak Telekom,
with the Slovak government owning the remainder. Reuters
reported on June 24 that the two companies would be penalised by
the European Commission.
The EU competition authority said Slovak Telekom's strategy
between August 2005 and December 2010 harmed both consumers and
competitors.
"Slovak Telekom did not only refuse to give access to its
unbundled local loops under fair conditions. It also pursued a
margin squeeze policy which made it impossible for alternative
operators to use its legacy telephone network infrastructure
without incurring a loss," European Competition Commissioner
Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.
Orange's Polish unit TPSA was penalised three
years ago over similar margin squeeze practices while Spain's
Telefonica received a 151 million euro fine in 2007 for
more than five years of unfair prices in the local broadband
market.
Deutsche Telekom was fined 12.6 million euros in 2003 for
its anti-competitive tariffs for access to its local networks.
(1 US dollar = 0.7907 euro)
(Additional reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Mark Potter)