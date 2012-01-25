BRUSSELS Jan 25 The European Commission
will decide on the merger of Deutsche Boerse and NYSE
Euronext on Feb. 1 and there will be no change in the
timetable, the EU's antitrust chief said on Wednesday.
"I can confirm to you that the decision will be adopted Feb.
1 indeed, without any doubt," EU Competition Commissioner
Joaquin Almunia told a news briefing when asked if it was
possible that the decision could be put back.
Almunia declined to comment on the possibility that
prohibition of the deal might hamper consolidation in the
sector, saying only that he would address the matter when the
decision is announced next week.
A person familiar with the matter has told Reuters that
Almunia's 26 fellow commissioners will follow his advice to
block the deal. He presented a 459-page document laying out his
case to the other 26 last Friday, the person said.