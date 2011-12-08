* Deutsche Post challenged EU Commission aid probe

FRANKFURT, Dec 8 Deutsche Post AG , Europe's biggest mail and express delivery company, suffered a setback in a lengthy legal battle with regulators after the European Union's second-highest court rejected its challenge to the reopening of a probe into possible state aid.

Deutsche Post had tried to have shut down an investigation the EU Commission started in 2007, but the General Court of the EU said on Thursday that the challenge was inadmissible because the investigation really related to a probe that has been going on for 12 years.

The ruling comes after years of legal battle between the European Commission and Berlin over state aid to Deutsche Post, which may face further lengthy investigations.

In 2002, the Commission ordered Deutsche Post to repay 572 million euros ($766 million) of state aid that the company used to subsidise its loss-making parcels business in the 1990s.

But six years later, a European court ruled that Deutsche Post could reclaim the money with interest -- leading to a 1 billion euro windfall -- saying the Commission had failed to prove the money had been used for illegitimate purposes.

In 2007, the Commission launched a fresh push to investigate possible aid beyond the 572 million euros following complaints by U.S.-based United Parcel Service and other rivals.

Among others, it is looking into the subsidies paid to cover the costs of pensions of Deutsche Post employees who had civil servant status before the company's privatisation.

Deutsche Post challenged the probe, saying the matter had been concluded with the 2002 decision, but the General Court of the EU said on Thursday the Commission's decision at the time did not clearly state that all parts of the investigation were completed.

"The Commission in its decision of 2002 only examined the actions at issue to the extent that they related to the financing of certain activities of (Deutsche Post) connected with the parcel business," the court said.

It said the decision of 2002 therefore neither ruled out nor confirmed that Deutsche Post benefited from further illegal state aid.

Deutsche Post said it would examine the decision and then decide whether to appeal it. ($1 = 0.7468 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Matthias Inverardi; Editing by David Holmes and Jodie Ginsberg)