* Deutsche Post ordered to repay 500 mln-1 bln euros
* Company says to appeal "incomprehensible" ruling
* La Poste wins EU approval for 1.9 bln euros in state aid
* Belgium's Bpost ordered to repay 417 mln euros
* Deutsche Post shares fall 2 pct
(Adds Deutsche Post comments)
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT, Jan 25 Deutsche Post
DHL has been ordered to repay German authorities
between 500 million and 1 billion euros ($649 million-$1.30
billion) that European Union competition regulators found
breached state aid rules.
The European Commission's ruling on Wednesday came after
years of legal battles between the European Commission and
Berlin over state aid to Europe's biggest mail and express
delivery company that harks back to the 1990s.
Deutsche Post balked at the ruling, saying it would file an
appeal with the European Court of Justice and was absolutely
confident it would get the money back eventually, with interest.
"The EU Commission's ruling on a repayment is
incomprehensible and has no basis in fact," Chief Executive
Frank Appel said in a statement.
Deutsche Post said the payment, which it expected to be at
the lower end of the range, would have a temporary impact on its
liquidity but would not affect its earnings.
It also confirmed reaching its 2011 target of posting
earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of more than 2.4 billion
euros.
Shares in Deutsche Post dipped 2.3 percent to 12.50 euros by
1243 GMT, underperforming the German blue-chip index,
which was down 0.6 percent.
The European Commission, which investigated postal service
operators in Germany, Belgium, France and Greece, said the
amount to be repaid resulted from increased prices and pension
relief subsidies.
The commission, which acts as competition regulator for the
EU, cleared 5.6 billion euros granted by Germany to Deutsche
Post between 1990 to 1995 for providing a universal postal
service.
It also cleared 1.9 billion euros in French state aid
granted to La Poste to cover part of the costs of its services
in remote areas between 2008 and 2012, saying it complied with
EU rules.
The commission said Belgium's De Post/La Poste, which is now
known as bpost, would not have to repay 3.8 billion euros in
pension relief granted by Belgian authorities following pension
reforms in 1997.
But it said bpost would have to repay 417 million euros
because it had been over-compensated for services provided
between 1992 to 2010.
($1 = 0.7704 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Maria Sheahan; editing by Rex
Merrifield and Hans-Juergen Peters)