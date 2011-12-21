* EU Commission temporarily approves Dexia guarantees

* Guarantees worth up to 45 bln euros from Belgium, France, Luxembourg

* Dexia says will be able to issue guaranteed funds from Thurs (Adds Dexia comment)

BRUSSELS, Dec 21 The European Commission gave temporary approval on Wednesday for short-term guarantees of up to 45 billion euros ($59.0 billion), part of a rescue for the Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia SA.

The Commission, which acts as regulator on competition and state aid matters across the 27-member European Union, said the guarantees - extended by Belgium, France and Luxembourg - would enable the bank to draw up a restructuring plan or liquidation scheme within three months.

"The Commission considers that the guarantee mechanism is necessary in order to preserve the financial stability of the member states concerned, given the systemic importance of Dexia SA," it said in a statement.

Dexia said the agreement was effective from Thursday and that it would be able to raise guaranteed funds from that date and partly wean itself off central bank refinancing.

It added the temporary guarantees for its borrowings were a first step by the three states towards providing guarantees worth up to 90 billion euros for a 10-year period.

The restructuring package could constitute state aid, the Commission said, adding that it had some doubts that the temporary guarantee measure was compatible with the EU single market.

The package comes on top of aid already approved as part of an earlier restructuring plan authorised by the Commission in February last year.

The Commission will take a final decision on the temporary guarantee as part of its assessment of a new restructuring or liquidation plan. Dexia said it had agreed to submit this within three months

The guarantee covers bank refinancing measures with a maturity of a maximum of three years, and was issued until May 31 next year.

Dexia said it would pay a monthly fee of 120 basis points per year for issues with maturities of less than three months, 50 basis points for those from three to 12 months and follow the European Commission's formula for issues of more than 12 months -- currently 120 basis points.

This fee could be reduced if Dexia provided collateral. The group would also pay a fee of 225 million euros to the three states. ($1 = 0.763 Euros) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Rex Merrifield)