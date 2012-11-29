By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Nov 29 French-Belgian bank Dexia
is set to win EU regulatory approval next month for
its state rescue and overhaul including the sale of assets, two
sources said on Thursday.
The EU antitrust authority is likely to announce its
decision approving Dexia's restructuring on Dec. 19, said one of
the people with knowledge of the matter.
Approval from the European Commission would see Dexia, once
the world's largest municipal lender, become a portfolio of
bonds and loans supported by state guarantees.
Belgium and France agreed earlier this month to pump 5.5
billion euros ($7.1 billion) into the lender and take almost
full ownership, a third state intervention following a 6.4
billion euro injection in 2008 and a break-up last year.
French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said at the time of
the most recent bailout that Brussels had given the green light
to restructure Dexia's municipal finance unit (DMA), a key part
of the rescue.
One of the sources said that the Commission had demanded
Dexia divest its asset management unit, which is already up for
sale, as well as it Italian business, which to date has found no
buyers.
Dexia also offered "behavioural" concessions related to its
former Belgian banking unit Belfius and DMA, said the person,
declining to provide details because of the sensitivity of the
matter.
Such remedies typically include pay caps and bans on coupon
payment and acquisitions.
The Commission on Wednesday forced nationalised Spanish
lender Bankia and two others to cut their balance
sheets by more than half over five years, close branches and
prevent them from paying dividends or making acquisitions in
return for clearing their bailouts.
($1 = 0.7746 euros)
