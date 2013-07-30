BRUSSELS, July 30 The European Commission
confirmed on Tuesday that the Bayer acne pill Diane
35 was safe for use, a seal of approval which will oblige France
to allow sales of the product.
France is the only European Union country where sales of the
treatment were suspended earlier this year after four deaths
over the past 25 years were linked to its use.
"The product is entitled to be sold on the market in
France," Frederic Vincent, the Commission's spokesman for health
affairs, said commenting on the EU executive's decision to
approve the drug.
The Commission's seal of approval follows a formal safety
review by the European Medicines Agency in May which concluded
that the benefits of the pill outweighed any risks provided
measures were taken to minimise the chance of blood clots
forming in veins and arteries.
Diane 35 reduces acne by regulating hormones and blocking
ovulation, and is often prescribed as a contraceptive even
though it is not approved for this use.
(Reporting By Claire Davenport; Editing by David Evans)