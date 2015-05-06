BRUSSELS May 6 European Union antitrust
regulators opened an investigation into cross-border e-commerce
on Wednesday in a move aimed at removing borders to online sales
as part of a broad strategy to overhaul the bloc's digital
market.
European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager had
announced her intention in March to open the sector inquiry.
[ID:nL6N0WS1U0}
The European Commission said the probe would focus on
barriers to online sales in electronics, clothing and shoes, as
well as digital content.
While U.S. online retailers such as Amazon and
e-Bay dominate the e-commerce industry, traditional
companies are boosting their presence as well.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Adrian Croft)