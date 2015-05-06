BRUSSELS May 6 The European Commission will
conduct a comprehensive review this year of the role of web
giants such as Google, Facebook and Amazon
to decide whether it should regulate them more tightly,
it said on Wednesday.
The inquiry will focus on the transparency of search results
and pricing policies, how online platforms use the data they
acquire, their relationships with other businesses and how they
promote their own services to the disadvantage of competitors.
The review, which had been expected, is part of a Digital
Single Market Strategy unveiled by Commission Vice-President
Andrus Ansip on Wednesday. A wide-ranging policy paper, it lays
out a variety of proposals to boost economic growth in Europe by
removing national barriers within the EU for online services.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)