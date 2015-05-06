* EU to review web market, considering new regulation
* Part of broad "digital single market" strategy
* Competition officials also looking into e-commerce
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, May 6 The EU unveiled plans to shake
up rules for online services in the hope that breaking down
borders can revive the bloc's economy, but risks accusations of
trying to throw up new barriers to the U.S. firms that dominate
its market.
With some fanfare, the European Commission presented a range
of broad policy proposals on Wednesday. They range from possible
new regulation for Web platforms like Google and Facebook to
popular plans for cutting delivery costs on online shopping over
EU borders and ending blocks on watching online videos abroad.
The Digital Single Market Strategy is central to Jean-Claude
Juncker's strategy to create jobs across the 28-nation bloc and
the Commission president, in office since November, won cautious
plaudits from across EU politics for what remain general ideas.
"Today, we lay the groundwork for Europe's digital future,"
said Juncker, who posted a jokey online video for the occasion,
seeking to burnish the EU's threadbare populist credentials.
"I want to see pan-continental telecoms networks, digital
services that cross borders and a wave of innovative European
start-ups. I want to see every consumer getting the best deals
and every business accessing the widest market," he said.
Representatives of big U.S. tech companies, however, already
smarting from last month's move by the new Commission to pursue
Google on antitrust charges, warned against snaring fast-moving
industries in ways that would hurt a Europe that U.S. President
Barack Obama recently accused of taking a protectionist turn.
"The idea of regulating platforms is ill-conceived," the
Computer and Communications Industry Association (CCIA) said in
a statement after confirmation of the EU plan to complete a
major review of the platform business by the end of the year to
assess the value of calls for them to be more tightly overseen.
Such rules could hurt the small European start-ups more than
incumbent global giants with big legal teams, the CCIA argued.
E-COMMERCE INQUIRY
As well as the inquiry into online platforms, the EU's
competition commissioner confirmed she would investigate the
e-commerce sector for possible breaches of
antitrust law, especially in relation to postal charges.
European Union leaders reject charges of anti-Americanism in
their efforts to reshape online markets at home. But there is no
lack of suspicion among European voters and politicians at the
power of U.S. tech companies, not least following revelations in
recent years that Washington has been spying on its allies.
"Europeanisation of digital policy is absolutely the way to
go," said Guenther Oettinger, the commissioner for the digital
economy. "(It) will give us digital sovereignty which we don't
always have."
A German conservative, Oettinger is a vocal critic of U.S.
might in a sector where German media companies have, for
example, been lobbying to protect content from online giants.
The review of platforms, which had been expected, will focus
on the transparency of search results and pricing policies, how
platforms use data they acquire, their relationships with other
businesses and how fairly they promote their own services.
The overall strategy, laid out by Juncker's vice-president
for digital Andrus Ansip, includes a set of initiatives focusing
on reforming copyright and national telecoms rules, knocking
down barriers to cross-border parcel deliveries and helping
start-ups to sell online by simplifying sales tax across the EU.
He aims to deliver on his promises by the end of next year,
setting up battles with a variety of industrial interests.
EU telecoms regulations will also be overhauled next year.
Telecom operators welcomed the announcement, saying that
reforming the rules would lead to greater investment in Europe's
ageing copper networks. But alternative operators warned against
tolerating monopoly power to subsidise spending.
