BRUSSELS May 6 Can a bunch of greying
politicians in Brussels really get with it and give Europe a
revolutionary open market in digital technology?
Jean-Claude Juncker and other EU executives poked fun at
their own generation in an online video posted on Twitter on
Wednesday to try and convince younger Europeans that they can.
The advert for a new Digital Single Market
reflects a push by Juncker, president of the European Commission
since November, to convince an ever more eurosceptic public that
the EU is politically legitimate and listens to their concerns.
"Even techies like me know that technology has to be our
future," the 60-year-old former prime minister of Luxembourg
says with heavy irony into the camera, before attempting a vain,
touchscreen-style swipe gesture across a pad of writing paper.
The "old continent" has seen U.S. firms dominate its new
technology sector and EU efforts to break that hold have drawn
charges of protectionism from the White House. Juncker insists,
however, his aim is a more dynamic sector that can create jobs.
Other commissioners also ham it up in his 90-second video,
with onscreen graphics showing them exchanging phone messages
across a meeting room or sharing documents on tablets.
Estonia's Andrus Ansip, who oversees digital strategy,
frowns as he is denied access to an online video. The former
prime minister has often complained of national "geoblocking"
that prevents him watching soccer from Estonia when he is in
Brussels.
Jyrki Katainen, a former Finnish premier who is running a
plan to promote capital spending, grimaces in horror when a
shopping site shows cross-border postage in the EU costs more
than the book he is trying to buy online -- "Investment for
Dummies".
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr; Editing by
Gareth Jones)