By Adrian Croft and Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, July 26 The European Union's fledgling
diplomatic service, which has faced criticism over its
leadership and focus, should take a stronger role in drawing up
sanctions and look at making its overseas posts more like
embassies, an EU report said on Friday.
The European External Action Service was launched in 2011
under reforms intended to simplify EU decision-making and give
the bloc, which now has 28 members, more clout in world affairs.
But the EEAS, which now has 3,400 staff and 139 delegations,
has attracted criticism, with the European Parliament saying
last month that its decision-making must be made more
consistent, timely and cost-efficient and its structure
simplified to make it fit for 21st century diplomacy.
More could be done to improve its political leadership and
accountability, the parliament said.
Critics quoted in a British government report this week
argued that the EEAS was unclear about its role and lacked
expertise on energy and climate change, but others praised its
work on Iran, Myanmar and the Horn of Africa.
The British head of the service, EU foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton, said in a report to EU governments and the
European Parliament that the early days of the EEAS had been
like "trying to fly a plane while still bolting the wings on.
The institutional challenges, and sometimes battles, were many."
STRONGER ROLE
Among her recommendations were that the EU should further
develop the network of military and civilian security experts in
its delegations around the world.
The report called for further debate on a possible consular
role for EU delegations, although it said this would be subject
to the agreement of EU governments and to member states
providing more resources and expertise.
Providing consular protection for EU citizens in
difficulties would make EEAS delegations more like traditional
embassies and could be controversial for some EU states, such as
Britain, which are suspicious of the EU intruding further on
national competences.
Other recommendations were that EU delegations could share
offices and support services with national embassies in some
cities to save money, and that the EEAS' top management
structure should be streamlined.
Ashton recommended giving the EEAS a stronger role in
drawing up sanctions, which the EU has put in place against
countries such as Iran over its nuclear programme and Syria for
its crackdown on rebels.
Her report said there was a strong case for transferring
responsibilities for drawing up regulations needed to implement
EU sanctions from the European Commission, the EU executive, to
the EEAS or a joint unit.
The EU is currently carrying out 16 missions around the
world, deploying more than 7,000 military or civilian personnel,
ranging from training the Malian army to a counter-piracy
mission off Somalia.
Ashton's report recommended overhauling the management and
procedures for these missions and creating a single EU crisis
response centre working around the clock.
