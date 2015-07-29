(Changes he said to she said in paragraph 6)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, July 29 European Union regulators are
investigating prices charged by Disneyland Paris after
complaints from foreign consumers who said they were charged far
more than their French counterparts.
The move by the European Commission is part of a broader
crackdown on "geoblocking", the practice of companies limiting
or restricting consumers' access to products and services based
on the user's geographical location.
The EU executive says breaking down such unlawful barriers
could boost business, particularly in e-commerce, and growth
across the 28-country bloc.
Last week, it accused Sky UK and six Hollywood
studios of illegally blocking access to pay-TV services in
Britain and Ireland for people living elsewhere.
"We are currently scrutinising a number of complaints,
including several against Disneyland Paris," Commission
spokeswoman Lucia Caudet said.
"We have more than a handful of complaints from both
individual consumers and national consumer groups. We have
looked at other amusement parks and did not find such wide price
differences," she added, without giving any details.
Disneyland Paris, owned by Euro Disney, welcomed
14.2 million people last year, making it Europe's most visited
tourist destination. Just under half of visitors were from
France. The British made up 16 percent of the total and Germans
3 percent.
It did not immediately respond to enquiries.
The Commission said it was working with French authorities
on the complaints. Similar grievances from consumers over
differential pricing prompted the EU regulator to target six car
rental companies last year, five of which eventually agreed to
fairer deals for users.
Consumer lobbying group BEUC welcomed the EU scrutiny.
"Consumers are often not aware of unjustified price
differences happening as they don't compare prices," said BEUC
spokesman Johannes Kleis.
"We have the impression that this is a common practice
across different sectors."
(Additional reporting by Mark John in Paris; Editing by Philip
Blenkinsop and Mark Potter)