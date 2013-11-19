* Europe seen lagging U.S., Israel on drones
* EU defence arm begins preparatory work
* Eight EU states launch investment programme
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, Nov 19 European states took a first
step on Tuesday towards developing a drone that could challenge
U.S. dominance of the unmanned aircraft sector.
Defence ministers meeting in Brussels instructed the
European Defence Agency (EDA), the European Union's defence arm,
to start studying the military requirements and costs of a
future EU surveillance drone that could be produced after 2020.
The United States has used drones to kill suspected
militants in countries such as Yemen, Afghanistan and Pakistan,
causing intense controversy about sovereignty and civilian
casualties. But drones also have a wide range of civilian uses,
including border control, fire fighting and disaster monitoring.
A factsheet from EDA, which groups all 28 EU states apart
from Denmark, said "beyond 2020" seemed a reasonable timeframe
to produce a European medium altitude, long endurance drone.
"This is the starting pistol for us to be able to start work
on a European RPAS (remotely piloted aircraft system) project,"
EDA Capabilities Director Peter Round told a news conference.
Eight European countries, including Britain, France,
Germany, Italy and Spain, signed an agreement to invest jointly
in research into various drone components, including collision
avoidance technology and automatic take-off and landing.
The United States and Israel are leaders in the drone market
and some European government fear being left behind. Military
operations in Libya and Mali have highlighted a shortage of
European reconnaissance capacity.
Britain operates Reaper drones, built by privately owned
U.S. firm General Atomics, and France has also ordered Reapers.
Three European aerospace companies - France's Dassault
Aviation, EADS Cassidian and Italy's
Finmeccanica Alenia Aermacchi - called on Europe in
June to launch a drone programme.
The EU's executive Commission said in July it would help
fund prototypes of some technologies, such as drones.
EU leaders are trying to promote European cooperation in
four key defence-related areas in the run-up to the bloc's
December summit which will have a defence focus.
Apart from drones, the other areas are increasing air-to-air
refuelling capacity, government satellite communications and
working together more closely on cyber defence.
Summit preparations hit a setback when defence ministers
failed to agree on a set of conclusions from their meeting.
A proposal to offer tax incentives to promote cooperative
defence projects was opposed by finance ministers keen to
protect tax revenues, an EU source said.
A reference to a more balanced development of the defence
industry across EU member states was resisted by some
governments with large defence industries who feared they might
have to give more work to smaller countries, the source said.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)