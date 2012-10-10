BRUSSELS Oct 10 The European Union said on
Wednesday it had reduced the duties imposed on screws and bolts
from China after the World Trade Organisation found flaws in the
way they were initially calculated.
The EU imposed tariffs in 2009 ranging from 26.5 percent to
85 percent, affecting up to 200 Chinese companies selling
components widely used for cars, white goods and machinery in
the EU. The imports were worth some 575 million euros ($742
million) in 2007.
But the WTO found in 2011 that, among other failings, the EU
had been wrong to impose the duties countrywide and it also took
into account that domestic producers the EU had considered
affected only made up 27 percent of EU output.
This was deemed a victory for China -- the main target of
anti-dumping measures, or duties on imports judged to be sold
for less than they cost at home.
China is a subject in 21 of the European Commission's 41
ongoing investigations into subsidies and dumping.
Trade experts said the WTO ruling meant anti-dumping duties
needed to be set for individual companies, not countrywide for
China and other WTO members such as Vietnam and Cuba, considered
by the EU to lack free market economies.
The EU said on Wednesday in its official journal that it had
given Chinese exporters the chance to be treated on an
individual basis, bu t said it had updated its reference price
for iron and steel fasteners, based on information from Indian
producers.
Accordingly it cut the anti-dumping duties to between 22.9
and 74.1 percent, with three producers facing no duties.
The latter are the Chinese units of European companies --
Italy's Agrati, Sweden's Bulten and Celo of Spain.
($1=0.7754 euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop. Editing by Jane Merriman)