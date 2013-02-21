BRUSSELS Feb 21 The European Commission is
taking France and Luxembourg to court for applying reduced tax
rates on the sale of electronic books, which the EU executive
says breaks current EU rules.
Since January 2012, France and Luxembourg have applied
reduced value added tax (VAT) rates to the sale of e-books of 7
percent and 3 percent respectively. Under EU rules, governments
can apply reduced VAT rates to a limited list of goods and
services which includes books, but currently not e-books.
"Failure to comply with this legislation by France and
Luxembourg results in serious distortions of competition to the
detriment of traders from other EU member states," the
Commission said in a statement on Thursday.
The Commission has said similar goods and services should be
subject to the same tax rates and that technological advances
should be taken into account, but legislative proposals under a
new VAT strategy are only expected by the end of 2013.
Rules on VAT on e-services that take effect from 2015 will
end the unequal treatment of e-books and paper books, the
Commission said.
Digital publications such as e-books are designed to be read
on mobile and other electronic devices, such as Amazon's
Kindle or Apple Inc's iPad.
If the court rules that the two countries have contravened
EU law, it could ultimately lead to the imposition of fines.
(Reporting by Claire Davenport; editing by Rex Merrifield)