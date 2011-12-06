BRUSSELS Dec 6 The European Commission is
investigating whether e-book publishing units of Lagardere
, Pearson Plc, News Corp. and two
other companies may have colluded with Apple to block
rivals.
The decision by the European Commission to open an
investigation followed raids on the companies in March this
year. U.S. and British regulators are also looking into deals
between publishers and retailers in the sector.
"The Commission will in particular investigate whether these
publishing groups and Apple have engaged in illegal agreements
or practices that would have the object or the effect of
restricting competition in the European Union or in the European
Economic Area," the EU executive said in a statement.
"The Commission is also examining the character and terms of
the agency agreements entered into by the above named five
publishers and retailers for the sale of e-books," it said.
It identified the publishers as French media-to-aerospace
group Lagardere's Hachette Livre unit, News Corp's Harper
Collins, CBS Corp's Simon & Schuster, Pearson's Penguin
and Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holzbrinck, which owns Macmillan in
Germany.