BRUSSELS Dec 6 The European Commission is investigating whether e-book publishing units of Lagardere , Pearson Plc, News Corp. and two other companies may have colluded with Apple to block rivals.

The decision by the European Commission to open an investigation followed raids on the companies in March this year. U.S. and British regulators are also looking into deals between publishers and retailers in the sector.

"The Commission will in particular investigate whether these publishing groups and Apple have engaged in illegal agreements or practices that would have the object or the effect of restricting competition in the European Union or in the European Economic Area," the EU executive said in a statement.

"The Commission is also examining the character and terms of the agency agreements entered into by the above named five publishers and retailers for the sale of e-books," it said.

It identified the publishers as French media-to-aerospace group Lagardere's Hachette Livre unit, News Corp's Harper Collins, CBS Corp's Simon & Schuster, Pearson's Penguin and Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holzbrinck, which owns Macmillan in Germany.