* E-book units of Lagardere, Pearson, News Corp under
investigation
* CBS's Simon & Schuster, Germany's Verlagsgruppe Georg von
Holzbrinck also involved
* EU regulator says agency agreements may breach antitrust
rules
* U.S. regulators also probing e-book deals
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Dec 6 The European Commission is
investigating whether e-book publishers owned by Lagardere
, Pearson Plc, News Corp and two
other firms fixed prices with Apple Inc, blocking
rivals and hurting consumers.
The decision by the European Commission to open an
investigation on Tuesday followed raids on the companies in
March this year.
U.S. regulators are also looking into pricing deals imposed
under an agency model in which publishers set the retail price.
Antitrust rules forbid price-fixing agreements designed to shut
out competitors or that could result in consumers paying more.
"The Commission will in particular investigate whether these
publishing groups and Apple have engaged in illegal agreements
or practices that would have the object or the effect of
restricting competition in the European Union or in the European
Economic Area," the European Union's executive Commission said
in a statement.
"The Commission is also examining the character and terms of
the agency agreements entered into by the above named five
publishers and retailers for the sale of e-books," it said.
It identified the publishers as French media-to-aerospace
group Lagardere's Hachette Livre unit, News Corp's Harper
Collins, CBS Corp's Simon & Schuster, Pearson's Penguin
and Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holzbrinck, which owns Macmillan in
Germany.
A Pearson spokesman said the group would work with
regulators in the investigation.
"Pearson does not believe it has breached any laws, and will
continue to fully and openly cooperate with the Commission," the
spokesman said.
Apple and Hachette Livre declined to comment. Harper Collins
and Simon & Schuster said they were cooperating with the
investigation.
Publishers adopted the agency model last year when Apple
launched the iPad, allowing publishers to set the price of the
sale of e-books. In turn, they would share revenue with the
retailer. In the past, publishers would sell e-books on a
wholesale model for 50 percent of the retail price.
The investigation shows the EU regulator is cracking down on
suspected infringements in the digital sector, said Douwe
Groenevelt at law firm De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek in
Brussels.
"The probe seems to be focusing on a distribution model
particular to e-books. We can expect the Commission to
investigate other distribution models in the digital sector," he
said.
In the traditional "wholesale model", publishers set a
recommended retail price, but the seller is free to offer deep
discounts.
E-books are fast gaining popularity in Europe and in Britain
e-books already account for about 10 percent of book sales by
volume and a fifth of revenue.
Britain's Office of Fair Trading said on Tuesday it would
coordinate with the EU regulator on the e-book sector and was
closing its own investigation into the matter.