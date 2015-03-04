(Adds ECB comment)
By Huw Jones
LONDON, March 4 The European Union's
second-highest court has ruled the European Central Bank (ECB)
was wrong to insist that euro clearing houses should be based in
the single currency area, a policy Britain had challenged to
defend its financial sector.
Lawyers had said a failure of Britain's challenge could
force the London Stock Exchange's LCH.Clearnet clearing
house to shift large chunks of its euro-denominated operations
to continental Europe.
Defeat could also have seen London's financial centre losing
influence to the euro zone, while giving ammunition to anti-EU
campaigners ahead of May national elections in which the role of
the bloc will be an important issue.
The General Court said on Wednesday it annulled the policy
published by the ECB, which required clearing houses to be
located in the 19 country euro zone. "The ECB does not have the
competence necessary to impose such a requirement," the
Luxembourg-based court said.
Britain's finance minister George Osborne welcomed the
ruling. "This is a major win for Britain and a major win for all
those who want to see a European economy that is both open and
successful," he said.
The ECB said it will carefully examine the judgment and
decide on its future actions.
The Bank of England, which supervises clearing houses in
Britain, said central banks can already swap currencies when
needed. "The Bank and the ECB will continue to seek a
coordinated and shared approach for achieving our common
objectives," it said.
Clearing houses stand between the two sides of stock and
bond trades, ensuring smooth completion of transactions even if
one side goes bust. Britain, a member of the EU but not the euro
zone, had challenged the ECB's policy, saying it went against
the single market.
The ECB had said having clearing houses that handle more
than 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) of euro-denominated
securities inside the euro zone would make it easier to
intervene if they got into trouble.
But the court said such a policy went beyond oversight to
actually regulating market infrastructure companies, a power the
ECB does not have under EU treaty.
If the ECB wanted to regulate clearing houses it should
request the EU give it such powers, the court said.
The win is welcome for Britain after it lost a challenge to
EU rules on short-selling shares and withdrew an objection to
the EU's cap on banker bonuses.
Officials in London, home to Europe's biggest financial
sector, said it showed Britain can continue to play a strong
role in the EU.
"The single market is vital to the City and there must be a
level playing field between Eurozone and non-Eurozone member
states," said Mark Boleat, policy chairman at the City of London
Corporation.
($1 = 0.8985 euros)
(Additional reporting by Paul Carrel in Frankfurt, Editing by
Carolyn Cohn and Mark Potter)