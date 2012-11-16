BRUSSELS Nov 16 EU leaders will decide at a
summit next week on the nomination of Yves Mersch to the
European Central Bank's Executive Board, after his appointment
was delayed by the European Parliament, which wanted a woman
appointed to the post, EU sources said.
A summit starting on Nov. 22 will "briefly address the
nomination of a member of the ECB executive board", minutes of a
meeting of EU diplomats to prepare for the summit showed.
"We expect a decision to be taken," one of the EU sources
told Reuters.
Mersch needs a qualified majority of votes from EU countries
to fill the sixth seat of the ECB's Executive Board. In a last
formal procedure on Nov. 5, Spain was the only country to oppose
the nomination.
(Reporting By Claire Davenport; editing by Rex Merrifield)