BRUSSELS Jan 22 EU finance ministers and the Commission are confident Ireland and Portugal will be able to return to full market financing after their bailouts and will work in the coming months to facilitate that, the top EU economic affairs official said.

"Today's Ecofin reconfirmed the growing confidence in both countries' prospects for a successful return to the markets, to market financing," EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told a news briefing after an Ecofin meeting of EU finance ministers.

"The Ecofin and Eurogroup will, together with the Commission, explore in the coming months how to further facilitate this successful return to market financing."