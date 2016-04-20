By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, April 20
BRUSSELS, April 20 Years of changes and
additions to European Union rules have made meeting targets so
complex they are difficult to follow, prompting an attempt to
simplify them.
The Dutch, who currently preside over the EU, want the
bloc's finance ministers to consider using a single indicator
with which to judge budgetary compliance.
Finance ministers from the bloc will meet on Saturday in
Amsterdam for a discussion on the rules, currently used to
decide which countries are holding deficits below 3 percent of
gross domestic product and public debt below 60 percent
The rules are contained in the Stability and Growth Pact,
which was created in 1997, but then revised in 2005, 2011 and
2013 to take account of economic and political realities and to
incorporate intergovernmental treaties.
"The sheer number of indicators in the current framework
poses a massive challenge for the national implementation of the
fiscal framework, the Dutch presidency said in a paper prepared
for the ministers' meeting on April 22-23 in Amsterdam.
"It contains targets, upper limits, and benchmarks for the
nominal balance, structural balance, expenditure growth and debt
development."
Governments must strive towards a budget close to balance or
in surplus in structural terms -- a measure stripping off
cyclical variations in income and spending and one-offs. Such
balance is called in EU jargon a medium term objective (MTO).
One plan is to focus on a single indicator, called the
expenditure rule, which was introduced into the Stability and
Grotwh Pact during the revision in 2011.
The rule now means that a government can increase annual
spending only as much as a country's medium-term potential
economic growth rate. If it wants to spend more, it needs to
find matching revenue, rather than borrow.
"The benefit of a well-designed expenditure rule is that it
is under more direct control of policy makers, thus
significantly increasing predictability," the paper said.
"Moreover, an expenditure rule allows for macroeconomic
stabilisation...and...can be made consistent with the structural
balance, which is deeply embedded in our current framework, as a
medium-term target," it said.
The ministers will also discuss if the focus on the current
rules should shift from annual to medium-term budget plans.
"The current cycle of European fiscal surveillance is
foremost an annual cycle, where politicians are held accountable
for year-on-year changes in unobservable indicators," the paper
said.
"A more medium-term orientation could foster the quality of
public finances and structural reforms. Thus budgetary planning
should be as medium-term oriented as possible," it said.
