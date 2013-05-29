BRUSSELS May 29 The European Commission has
given France, Spain, Poland, Portugal, the Netherlands and
Slovenia more time to reduce their budget deficits to within EU
limits, cementing a shift in focus from austerity.
The Commission, the EU's executive, said on Wednesday that
Italy, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuanian and Romania were no longer
under surveillance, because they had lowered their deficits.
However, it scolded Belgium for not taking enough action to
bring down its deficit.
