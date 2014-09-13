MILAN, Sept 13 The European Central Bank expects
the euro zone will return to modest growth in the third quarter
but full year growth will be less than 1 percent, ECB Vice
President Vitor Constancio said on Saturday.
"We anticipate that after the hiccough of the second quarter
there will be positive growth in the third quarter but that
growth in whole year will be below one percent, which is very
small," Constancio told reporters following a meeting of EU
finance ministers in Milan.
Growth in the 18-nation currency bloc stagnated between
April and June.
(Reporting By Gavin Jones)