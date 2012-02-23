BRUSSELS Feb 23 Europe's depressed
economy will recover from its slump if it sticks to EU-mandated
fiscal discipline and if the euro zone can agree a large enough
stand-by rescue fund to win back investor confidence, the EU's
top economic official said on Thursday.
"We see in the Commission there is a clear need to further
strengthen the euro area financial firewalls," EU Economic and
Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told a news conference.
"You have the new fiscal compact, reinforced economic
governance and you have intensified fiscal consolidation ... but
we need to reinforce our financial firewalls so that we're fully
equipped to overcome the current crisis and return to recovery."
(Reporting By Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)