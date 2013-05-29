BRUSSELS May 29 The European Commission told
France on Wednesday to carry out labour and pension reforms to
regain the country's lost business dynamism while cutting public
spending to address its swollen budget.
France must also simplify its tax system to help companies
and make its pensions system sustainable by 2020, the
Commission, the European Union's executive body, said in its
annual assessment of EU economies.
"The pension system will still face large deficits by 2020
and new policy measures are urgently needed to remedy this
situation," the Commission said.
