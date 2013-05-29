BRIEF-Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate says CEO Andreas Steyer to resign
April 12 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG:
BRUSSELS May 29 Germany must allow wage increases to support domestic demand, increase workforce flexibility and increase competition in its services sector, the European Commission said in its annual review of EU economies on Wednesday.
For the Commission's assessment of Germany, click on:
here (Reporting By John O'Donnell)
April 12 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG:
BRUSSELS, April 12 International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde on Wednesday said Greece is heading in the right direction on reforms but talks on its bailout and the IMF's potential role in it are "only halfway through".