ATHENS Nov 7 Greece's battered economy will
begin to claw its way out of a six-year recession in the second
half of next year and grow modestly in 2014, the European
Commission forecast on Wednesday.
Offering a more optimistic outlook than the country's
government, the Commission said it expected Greece's economy to
shrink 4.2 percent in 2013 and expand 0.6 percent the following
year.
But the growth forecast would only hold if the government
stuck rigidly to its bailout programme and the austerity
measures associated with it, the Commission said in its autumn
forecast.
It said it expected unemployment to bottom out in 2013 and
debt to peak in 2014.
The country's worst downturn in six decades has already
shrunk the economy by a fifth and thrown one in four Greeks out
of work, highlighting the toll of repeated rounds of austerity
the government has enforced in exchange for international aid.
The Commission said its forecasts would only materialize if
Greece stuck with the budget consolidation it is pursuing in
agreement with the International Monetary Fund and the European
Union lenders.
"The recovery rests on the crucial assumption of timely and
rigorous implementation of the adjustment programme," the
Commission said.
Athens is expected to be widely off track from targets under
its second, 130-billion-euro bailout arrangement it agreed in
March. Greece's government expects the economy to drop 4.5
percent fall in 2013 and growth just 0.2 percent in 2014.
Its parliament is set to vote on a new austerity package
-including budget cuts, tax hikes and labour reforms - later on
Wednesday, which it must pass to secure a 31.5 billion euro aid
tranche it needs to pay off debts and recapitalise its banks.
Athens is expected to be widely off track from targets under
its second, 130-billion-euro bailout arrangement it agreed in
March.
The Commission projected Greece's public debt increasing to
176.7 percent of gross domestic product in 2012, 16 percentage
points higher than it forecast in spring.
That reflects lower economic growth and missed targets in a
sale of state assets aimed at raising cash.
It saw the debt ratio peaking at 188.9 percent of GDP in
2014 and falling at an accelerating pace after that. The
government sees debt peaking at 191.6 percent in 2014.
The Commission said the labour market is expected to bottom
out in 2013, with the unemployment rate - currently at 25.1
percent - slipping to around 22 percent in 2014.