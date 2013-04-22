* EU's Barroso, Rehn signal shift in austerity policies
* Euro zone sees deficit falling as a whole in 2012
* France, Spain miss EU goals but may get more time
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, April 22 France and Spain fell short
of their budget deficit goals last year and debt levels swelled
across the euro zone but the pressure may be easing on Paris and
Madrid as the European Commission signals an end to sharp
spending cuts.
Outlining the state of Europe's accounts in 2012, the EU's
statistics office Eurostat said on Monday that France posted a
deficit of 4.8 percent of economic output, higher than its 4.5
percent target. Spain's shortfall was the largest in the EU.
With budget cuts blamed for a second straight year of
recession, the EU's top economics official Olli Rehn indicated
over the weekend that more flexibility on tough economic targets
was needed. His boss, European Commission President Jose Manuel
Barroso, said on Monday that austerity had reached its natural
limits of popular support.
"While I think this policy is fundamentally right, I think
it has reached its limits," he told a conference. "A policy to
be successful not only has to be properly designed, it has to
have the minimum of political and social support."
Budget cuts have been at the centre of the euro zone's
strategy to overcome a three-year public debt crisis but they
are also blamed for a damaging cycle where governments cut back,
companies lay off staff, Europeans buy less and young people
have little hope of finding a job.
Crippling levels of unemployment and outbreaks of violence
in southern Europe are now forcing a rethink, with the focus
shifting to economic growth strategies.
Despite cuts and tax increases, Spain's budget shortfall was
7.1 percent, excluding bank recapitalisation, higher than the
government's 6.98 percent official year-end reading and well
above Madrid's original target of 6.3 percent.
Adding in the cost of recapitalising Spain's banks and a 40
billion euro ($52 billion) bank bailout from the euro zone,
Spain's deficit was nearly 11 percent in 2012, higher than the
European Commission's forecast of 10.2 percent, and an increase
from the 9.4 percent deficit of 2011.
That was higher than Greece, and the highest in the EU.
The euro zone's combined sovereign debt burden also hit a
record of 90.6 percent of GDP in 2012, Eurostat said.
END OF AUSTERITY?
The shift in austerity policies is backed by an improving
picture overall, however. The 17-nation euro zone's combined
fiscal deficit was 3.7 percent of gross domestic product,
compared with 4.2 percent in 2011 and 6.5 percent in 2010.
Partly as a result, both Spain and France are expected to
get more time to reach EU-mandated targets of 3 percent.
"We need to combine the indispensable correction in public
finances, huge deficits, huge public debt ... with proper
measures for growth," Barroso said in a speech in Brussels just
before Eurostat released its data.
EU leaders are desperate for economic growth, and the
Commission will decide on May 29 whether to recommend to EU
finance ministers to give Paris and Madrid until 2015 to cut
their fiscal gap to 3 percent of GDP, today targeted for 2014.
It is not yet clear just how big a policy shift EU
policymakers are planning.
Rehn, the EU's economic and monetary affairs commissioner,
told Reuters in Washington on Thursday that financial leaders
from the group of 20 economies calling for less austerity were
"preaching to the converted."
Rehn is looking increasingly at countries' fiscal efforts in
structural terms, which means removing the effects of the
business cycle and one-off measures on the budget.
But Germany and the European Central Bank want to see the
euro zone put its finances in order after a decade of borrowing
when countries' debt and deficit levels rose dramatically.
In addition, the EU's Fiscal Compact treaty signed by all EU
countries, except Britain and the Czech Republic, in March 2012
requires governments to keep the budget in balance or surplus
with a structural deficit no higher than 0.5 pct of GDP.
"I can't see there's been a big change and that austerity is
off the table," said Jurgen Michels, an economist at Citigroup.
"Most countries will have to come out with additional,
substantial fiscal measures in order to meet their new targets."