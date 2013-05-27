* EU to give France, Spain two more years for deficit cuts
on Wednesday
* Netherlands, Portugal, Slovenia, Poland also likely to get
more time
* European Commission to demand structural reforms in
exchange
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, May 27 The European Commission will
further shift the EU's policy focus from austerity to
structural reforms to revive growth when it presents economic
recommendations for each member state on Wednesday, officials
said.
In its annual assessment as guardian of the EU's budget
rules, the Commission will say that while fiscal consolidation
should continue, its pace can be slower now that a degree of
investor confidence in the euro has been restored.
Because highly indebted governments cannot afford to
kickstart growth through public spending, they must reform the
way their economies are run - by making labour markets more
flexible or by opening up product and services markets.
"The main message will be that the emphasis is shifting to
structural reforms from austerity," one senior EU official said.
The recommendations, once approved by EU leaders at a summit
in late June, will become binding and are expected to influence
how national budgets are drafted for 2014 and onwards.
The 17 countries that share the euro will have halved the
pace of budget consolidation in 2013 compared to 2012, as the
overall budget deficit of the euro zone fell by 1.5 percent of
GDP in 2012 but will only shrink a further 0.75 percent this
year, the European Commission forecast this month.
The United States plan to reduce their budget deficit by 2
percent of GDP in 2013 against 2012. Unless policies change the
overall euro zone consolidation will be only 0.1 percent of GDP
in 2014, the Commision said, against 1 percent in the U.S.
The Commission has already indicated that it will give
France, the euro zone's second biggest economy, and Spain, the
fourth largest, two extra years to bring their budget deficits
below the EU ceiling of 3 percent of GDP, and other countries
are also expected to get a year's extension.
MORE CONSOLIDATION TIME IN EXCHANGE FOR REFORMS
But in exchange, both France and Spain will have to commit
to broad structural and labour-market reforms intended to make
their economies more competitive and help create jobs. Those
prescriptions are likely to sit uncomfortably with unions.
"Even more important for France (than fiscal consolidation)
is that France will put renewed, strong emphasis on the labour
market, the pension system, on opening up of closed professions
and service markets," EU Economic and Monetary Affairs
Commissioner Olli Rehn said earlier in May.
"France badly needs to unblock its growth potential and
create jobs and this is at least as important as continuing with
fiscal consolidation," he said.
French unemployment is above 10 percent of the workforce and
set to grow. In Spain it is 27 percent, with more than half of
young people without jobs. Spain's rate is more than double the
euro zone average of 12 percent.
The Commission is likely to ask France to tackle its rigid
labour code which makes it very difficult to fire someone on a
permanent contract, making employers reluctant to hire.
Also the minimum wage in France, which at 1,430 euros a
month is among the highest in Europe, hinders employment and
makes French products less competitive globally.
France should also open up closed professions like taxi
drivers, notaries and more generally legal professions and the
health sector, allow competition into railways and into
electricity, where state-owned EDF has 85 percent both
in the production and retail markets.
Slovenia, the Netherlands, Portugal and Poland are also
likely to get more time to bring down their budget gaps.
Italy also is likely to see the end of EU disciplinary
budget action on Wednesday and Hungary is another candidate.