DUBLIN Feb 25 Ireland should stick to its
fiscal targets, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner
Olli Rehn said on Monday, signalling that Dublin should not use
gains made from a key bank debt deal to soften future budget
plans.
Ireland struck a deal earlier this month that will ease its
deficit path from next year, and the government then promised
voters a 20 percent reduction in the 5.1 billion euros of
austerity measures planned by 2015.
After Finance Minister Michael Noonan took a step back and
said last week that it was too soon to say for sure what the
leeway would mean for next year's budget, Rehn was similarly
cautious during a brief trip to Dublin.
"I have heard that this has been in some discussions,
referred to as windfall gains from the deal on the promissory
notes. I'm a bit surprised by that," Rehn told national
broadcaster RTE on Monday.
"It's very important to stick to fiscal targets and ensure
the debt burden can be reduced in due course. It is essential
that euro area member states respect the commitments that have
been taken."
Rehn, who said there was no time for complacency in dealing
with the euro zone's debt crisis, added that he was confident
Ireland would be able to exit its EU/IMF bailout schedule and
return to regular market funding on schedule later this year.