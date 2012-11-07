Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
BRUSSELS Nov 7 Italy must work hard to bring its budget deficit down in 2014, the EU's top economics official said on Wednesday, after warning Rome that it cannot depend on strong economic growth.
"It is important that Italy pursues its efforts of fiscal consolidation beyond 2013," EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told a news conference after the European Commission released its 2012-2014 economic forecasts.
The Commission sees Italy's budget deficit at 2.1 percent of economic output in 2013 and 2014, partly because Italian economic growth will likely underperform the rest of the euro zone in 2014. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
FRANKFURT, June 3 German generic drug maker Stada will be in a position to stem takeovers of up to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) thanks to its own acquisition by private equity, Chief Executive Matthias Wiedenfels told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.