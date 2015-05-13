BRUSSELS May 13 Germany should take advantage
of stronger economic growth and invest in public infrastructure,
education and research while France should reform its wage
setting and unemployment benefit systems and tackle tax
efficiency, the European Commission said.
In annual economic policy recommendations to all European
Union countries except Greece and Cyprus which are under bailout
programmes, the EU executive arm also said Italy was justified
in consolidating public finances more slowly to support reforms.
"Germany is enjoying strong economic growth. Germany has a
special responsibility in Europe and can lead by example. The
authorities can use today's good times to further boost
investment, especially in public infrastructure, education and
research," Commission Vice President for the Euro, Valdis
Dombrovskis, told a news conference.
"It is essential for the French government to... use the
improved economic conditions to continue with its reforms
agenda," Dombrovskis said.
He listed labour market reform, competitiveness, the
efficiency of the tax system, wage setting and the unemployment
benefits system.
"The Italian government has requested to undertake a lower
fiscal adjustment in 2016 also to support the foreseen
structural reforms," Dombrovskis said.
"The Commission has considered this request acceptable under
EU rules, and will monitor the timely implementation of the
planned reforms in the period ahead," he said.
