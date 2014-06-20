* EU to complete fiscal rules review by Dec 14
LUXEMBOURG, June 20 The European Union will
review its fiscal rules at the end of this year to see if they
can be made simpler and more efficiently used to encourage
growth and jobs after years of budget consolidation.
Planned since the rules were tightened in 2011, at the
height of the debt crisis, the EU review will focus on whether
those changes have worked and if countries are now coordinating
economic policies better.
The European Commission, which has to complete the review by
Dec. 14, can propose changes to the laws in reports sent to EU
governments and the European Parliament. But while the review is
unlikely to lead to changes to the complex set of rules used to
monitor economies and their adherence to targets, it could be
critical at shifting how they are interpreted.
"It's what we have had in mind, an evaluation of the whole
question," Austrian Finance Minister Michael Spindelegger said
on Friday as he enter a monthly meeting of EU ministers, adding
that "the detail and the question whether we need so many rules
and complicated calculations is critical".
The review will also look at whether the rules are helpful
in engendering economic growth and job creation - something
Italy, which takes over the rotating presidency of the EU from
July, questions.
The International Monetary Fund has called for the EU's
Stability and Growth Pact to be simplified and EU Economic and
Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn and the chairman of the
euro zone's finance ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, have said
there is room to do so.
Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Thursday that EU
budget rules should not be changed again after major revisions
in 2005, 2011 and 2013, but that governments should fully use
the leeway already built into the Stability and Growth Pact.
"The problem isn't changing the rules, the problem is using
the ample margins which already exist in the rules - they are
very complex and there are many ways in which they can be used -
to make them more adapted to the themes of growth and jobs,"
Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told reporters.
Because the review will be tackled by a new European
Commission, which should take office on Nov. 1, the approach to
how EU fiscal rules are interpreted has become a bargaining chip
in talks on the new head of the EU executive.
Italy hasn't yet given its support to leading candidate
Jean-Claude Juncker, seeking a more pro-growth interpretation of
the rules. Without the backing of Italy, Juncker's candidacy
might be blocked by a minority coalition led by Britain.
Any extra leeway with fiscal policy is likely to be closely
linked to structural reforms, Rehn said, and, unlike in the
past, governments may be required to get the reforms under way
first before getting more time to reduce budget shortfalls.
The European Central Bank and the International Monetary
Fund urged euro zone governments to move quickly on reforms to
take advantage of the very low borrowing costs now offered by
markets on a wave of investor optimism and search for yield.
"The window of opportunity is there. Market conditions are
extraordinary, this cannot be taken for granted so action on
structural reform is urgent," European Central Bank policymaker
Benoit Coeure said on Friday.
