BRUSSELS Feb 23 The European Union's top
economics official said on Thursday that recent economic surveys
showed that an expected slowdown in the euro zone would be mild.
"Overall, recent developments in survey data suggest that
the expected slowdown will be rather mild and temporary, but the
turnaround of the trend still needs to be confirmed in the
coming months and it essentially depends on the policy decisions
to be taken," EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli
Rehn told a news briefing.
Rehn was speaking after the European Commission released its
2012 forecasts for the 17-member euro zone and the wider
European Union. The Commission forecast the euro zone economy
was heading into its second recession in just three years, while
the wider EU would stagnate.
