UPDATE 1-UK complains to Twitter over withdrawal of access to user data
LONDON, April 26 Britain has protested to Twitter over restricting the government's access to data, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.
BERLIN, Sept 1 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said "too many" of his European Union colleagues believed an investment shortfall in the region should be corrected with public investments.
He was speaking at a conference also due to be addressed by Pierre Moscovici, the former French finance minister likely to be the new economic policy chief at the European Commission.
Moscovici has said it is crucial for Europe to refocus on growth and jobs via higher investment, potentially putting him at odds with Germany which remains focused on austerity. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Writing by Stephen Brown)
LONDON, April 26 Britain has protested to Twitter over restricting the government's access to data, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, April 26 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the plan for "the biggest tax cut" in U.S. history due to be released later on Wednesday by the White House would cut the business tax rate to 15 percent, including for small businesses.