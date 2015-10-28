BRUSSELS Oct 28 The European Commission wants construction and engineering companies to expand beyond national borders under a broad revamp of the EU single market to open up service sectors and revive sluggish economic growth in the bloc.

The single market helped make Europe the world's largest economy by facilitating trade between European countries, but after decades of growth the common project shows signs of moving backwards as states are keener to protect national industries in a stagnating economy.

"While services account for two-thirds of the EU economy, the cross-border provision of services is underdeveloped," the Commission said in its plan.

Bolder projects to further integrate the 19 countries sharing the euro have also raised eyebrows in Britain and other EU states outside the currency union, fuelling fears that the single internal market is no longer a priority.

To allay these concerns the European Commission, the European Union executive, proposed on Wednesday a revamp focused on opening up the services sector, the biggest of the EU economy but also traditionally the least open to cross-border competition.

"Removing unjustified barriers to cross-border provision of services - adds the document - would create huge opportunities for new companies to enter the market, improve competitiveness and lower prices for consumers," the Commission said.

The Commission will make new legislative proposals next year mostly aimed at lowering competitive barriers in the construction sector and in business services such as engineering and accounting.

Building companies generate nearly 6 percent of the EU gross domestic product, but "the cross-border provision of construction services is very low," the Commission said.

Business services, such as accounting or engineering, account for 11 percent of the EU economy but "are characterised by low levels of competition and productivity".

A "service passport" is to be introduced to make it easier for companies operating in these sectors to expand abroad.

The Commission also plans initiatives to end diverging prices for consumers based on their country of residence, a further opening up of the retail sector and a reduction of red tape for small companies. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)