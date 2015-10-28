BRUSSELS Oct 28 The European Commission wants
construction and engineering companies to expand beyond national
borders under a broad revamp of the EU single market to open up
service sectors and revive sluggish economic growth in the bloc.
The single market helped make Europe the world's largest
economy by facilitating trade between European countries, but
after decades of growth the common project shows signs of moving
backwards as states are keener to protect national industries in
a stagnating economy.
"While services account for two-thirds of the EU economy,
the cross-border provision of services is underdeveloped," the
Commission said in its plan.
Bolder projects to further integrate the 19 countries
sharing the euro have also raised eyebrows in Britain and other
EU states outside the currency union, fuelling fears that the
single internal market is no longer a priority.
To allay these concerns the European Commission, the
European Union executive, proposed on Wednesday a revamp focused
on opening up the services sector, the biggest of the EU economy
but also traditionally the least open to cross-border
competition.
"Removing unjustified barriers to cross-border provision of
services - adds the document - would create huge opportunities
for new companies to enter the market, improve competitiveness
and lower prices for consumers," the Commission said.
The Commission will make new legislative proposals next year
mostly aimed at lowering competitive barriers in the
construction sector and in business services such as
engineering and accounting.
Building companies generate nearly 6 percent of the EU gross
domestic product, but "the cross-border provision of
construction services is very low," the Commission said.
Business services, such as accounting or engineering,
account for 11 percent of the EU economy but "are characterised
by low levels of competition and productivity".
A "service passport" is to be introduced to make it easier
for companies operating in these sectors to expand abroad.
The Commission also plans initiatives to end diverging
prices for consumers based on their country of residence, a
further opening up of the retail sector and a reduction of red
tape for small companies.
