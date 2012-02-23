BRUSSELS Feb 23 The EU's top economics official on Thursday opened the door to revising Spain's deficit targets but said any decision would only be taken once all economic data was available from the Spanish authorities and Eurostat, the EU statistics agency.

"The full information of budgetary figures will be available in the March notification, which will be then validated and (published) by Eurostat in April. On that basis, we work with the Spanish authorities and decisions will be taken once we have a full picture," EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told a news briefing.

"I expect the Spanish authorities to share all relevant information on the outcome of last year's budget, and the reasons for fiscal slippages, as well as their preparations for the budget for this year, in order to ensure the structural sustainability of public finances in Spain, in line with the stability and growth pact," he added.

Reuters has reported that the European Commission may consider giving a few countries - such as Spain - softer targets, but at the same time was likely to take action against Madrid for delaying new budget cuts.

Three senior EU officials told Reuters last week that a final decision had yet to be made, but the Commission believed the new government overstated the deficit figure for 2011 so the current year's data would look better. (Reporting by Julien Toyer)