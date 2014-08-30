BRUSSELS Aug 30 European Union leaders are set
to hold an emergency summit on promoting growth and jobs on Oct.
7 at the suggestion of Italy, according to a draft of a
statement to be issued after an EU summit on Saturday.
Previous drafts before weak euro zone economic data in the
past few days made no mention of the economic situation. In
contrast the latest document read: "In recent weeks economic
data have confirmed that the recovery, particularly in the euro
area, is weak, inflation exceptionally low and unemployment
unacceptably high."
As a result there would be a summit, hosted by Italian Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi on Oct. 7, that would focus on
"employment, especially youth employment, investment and
growth". A "dedicated Euro Summit" would also be held in the
autumn.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Writing by Alastair Macdonald;
editing by Foo Yun Chee)