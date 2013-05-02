BRUSSELS May 2 The European Commission said on
Thursday it was reopening an investigation into a tax break
granted to French power utility EDF, after the highest
EU court overturned a Commission finding that the measure was
illegal state aid.
The Commission said in a statement it was extending the
inquiry to take into account whether a private investor would
have made an investment like that the French authorities had
done.
The European Court of Justice ruled last June that the
Commission had not assessed if the French state, which wholly
owned EDF at the time of the tax break, acted in the same way as
any prudent investor would have done.
The case goes back to 1997, when France waived a tax claim
against EDF, valued at the time at 888.89 million euros ($1.17
billion).
The Commission ruled in 2003 that the waiver strengthened
EDF's competitive position with peers and constituted improper
state aid, and ordered EDF to pay 1.22 billion euros ($1.52
billion) after interest to the French state.
EDF successfully appealed to the General Court, the European
Union's second highest court, in 2009 and the French state
returned the money to EDF.
($1 = 0.7580 euros)
