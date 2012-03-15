By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, March 15 A draft European Union
law on energy saving is one of the most complex pieces of
legislation fighting its way to approval in Brussels.
Denmark, current holder of the rotating EU presidency, has
made getting a deal on the law during its six-month tenure a
priority and has also admitted it is a major challenge.
This week, EU ambassadors have been debating the most
contentious articles to help prepare Denmark's negotiating
stance. Talks will resume next week.
The following looks at some of the issues.
WHAT'S THE AIM?
EU leaders endorsed an energy savings target in 2007 as part
of a set of three 2020 goals to push the 27-member bloc towards
a lower carbon economy.
Two of the goals are binding, and the EU is said to be on
track to meet them.
The target to improve energy efficiency by 20 percent was
not binding, and the EU is not expected to achieve more than
half of that level unless the Energy Efficiency Directive can be
agreed to force change.
WHAT'S AT STAKE?
The Commission has thrown its weight behind energy savings
as a means to spur growth, create jobs in areas such as building
renovation, reduce household bills, provide a route to cutting
carbon and reduce reliance on oil and gas imports.
Many firms are embracing energy saving with, for instance,
smart metering and other technology to improve efficiency.
Some of those keenest to achieve efficiencies including
Siemens, Philips and Schneider Electric
have grouped together in the European Alliance to Save
Energy, set up in 2010.
"We just don't understand why this isn't something that
every minister supports when we have an economy that desperately
needs to get going and a construction industry on its knees,"
Tony Robson, chairman of the alliance and CEO of British firm
Knauf Insulation, told Reuters.
Others in business, chiefly big utilities and
energy-intensive industries, have resisted the need for upfront
investment and the prospect of reduced profits.
Energy intensive industries, such as the aluminum sector,
are looking on nervously as many of the advocates of efficiency
are also exploring ways to support the carbon market.
It is trading far below levels needed to drive low-carbon
investment, and greater energy saving would only add to a
surplus of carbon allowances that have depressed prices.
An expected consequence of the energy efficiency bill would
therefore be that the Commission would draw up a plan on
intervention to drive up carbon prices.
HOW DOES THE NEW LAW SEEK TO CLOSE THE GAP?
In simple terms, the law seeks to make member states
implement sufficient energy-saving measures to close the
shortfall from the 2020 goal.
One article calls on every member state to set up an
energy-efficiency obligation scheme, meaning utilities would
have to achieve annual savings equal to 1.5 percent of energy
sales.
Another article of the Commission's proposal demands member
states ensure that 3 percent of the total floor area owned by
public bodies is renovated each year beginning on Jan. 1, 2014.
A compromise text hammered out in the European Parliament
from hundreds of proposed amendments reduced the 3 percent to
2.5 percent but added a demand for deep renovation, which would
amount to 75 percent of energy reduction in a building.
Environmental groups said it would be a struggle to retain
that requirement and also noted a growing list being proposed of
which public buildings would be included.
WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?
Following a parliamentary vote last month that established a
compromise text, representatives of the three EU institutions -
the Parliament, the Commission and the Council of member state
governments - will negotiate further towards achieving
consensus.
Denmark, as president, wants a final text to be agreed in
June.
WHAT ARE THE OBSTACLES?
Many member states are niggling over details and arguing
about how, for instance, the 1.5 percent should be calculated.
Environmental campaigners have accused them of "accounting
tricks" in trying to claim credit for energy savings already
achieved, rather than pursuing genuinely new efficiencies.
Among individual nations creating complications, Germany has
been talking about targets for energy intensity, or units of
energy used per unit of GDP, rather than targets based on
consumption.
Politicians say that change would favour efficient countries
such as Germany, which have already made strides in lowering
energy intensity and would have little progress to make.
For countries with nuclear power, including Britain and
France as well Finland, which is building new nuclear capacity,
environmental campaigners say efficiency is a problem.
Nuclear power plants are only about 30-35 percent efficient
in converting the energy they produce into electricity, compared
with the most efficient new gas-fired plants, which can turn
around 50 percent of the energy produced from burning gas into
power.
For renewable energy, no energy is lost in the process of
generating electricity because sun and wind have no cost.
Biomass, however, can be problematic because converting
coal-fired plants to burn biomass in efforts to achieve
renewable targets is not efficient.
(editing by Jane Baird)