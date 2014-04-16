* Daily fine would apply from date of EU court judgment
* EU says new buildings must be near "zero energy" by 2021
BRUSSELS, April 16 Belgium and Finland face
fines for failure to implement European Union law on making
buildings more energy efficient, EU regulators said on
Wednesday.
The European Commission, the EU executive, is asking the
Court of Justice of the European Union in Luxembourg to apply a
penalty of 19,178.25 euros ($26,500) against Finland and of
42,178.50 euros against Belgium for every day that they do not
comply with EU law.
EU law on reducing energy waste means member states must
establish and apply energy performance requirements for all
buildings, ensure certification of buildings' energy performance
and require the regular inspection of heating and air
conditioning systems.
In addition, the directive, which has to be translated into
national law, requires member states to ensure that by 2021 all
new buildings are nearly zero-energy buildings, meaning the
amount of energy used by the building is roughly equal to the
amount of energy the building creates.
The law was meant to be transposed into national law by July
2012, but Belgium and Finland failed to meet that deadline.
If the court finds in favour of the Commission, the daily
penalty would be applied from the date of the court's judgment
until the nation has complied with EU law.
The court has the power to decide on the precise amount of
any fine.
($1 = 0.7234 euros)
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Jason Neely)