BRUSSELS, Sept 13 The European Union offered
Egypt macroeconomic assistance of 500 million euros, as well as
between 150 and 200 million euros towards economic recovery, the
president of the European Commission said on Thursday.
Jose Manuel Barroso said the macroeconomic aid would be
granted on condition that the country reaches an agreement with
the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
"We are ready to offer macro financial assistance worth 500
million euros, provided the agreement that Egypt is currently
initiating with the IMF materialises," Barroso told reporters at
a joint news conference with Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi.
"In addition, European Union is also ready to consider a
budgetary support operation of 150 million to 200 million euros
in support of an agreed economic recovery plan."
Mursi was in Brussels for his first visit to Europe since
becoming Egypt's first freely elected leader in June, hoping to
reassure the European Union of his democratic credentials and
win pledges of economic aid.